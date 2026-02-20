BIT Capital GmbH Purchases Shares of 292,637 Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

BIT Capital GmbH acquired a new position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 292,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,672,000. Datadog makes up approximately 1.4% of BIT Capital GmbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Datadog by 74.3% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in Datadog by 4.2% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Datadog by 0.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC grew its holdings in Datadog by 4.6% in the third quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on Datadog from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Datadog from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Datadog from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Thirty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $120.60 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.63 and a 1-year high of $201.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a PE ratio of 389.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.05.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Datadog had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $953.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.080-2.160 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.490-0.510 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 11,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.93, for a total value of $1,544,126.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 518,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,466,084.69. The trade was a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 43,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total value of $5,465,409.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 490,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,228,278.42. This trade represents a 8.07% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 380,515 shares of company stock valued at $55,760,478 in the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog’s platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company’s product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

