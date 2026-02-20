Fiera Capital Corp Has $170.08 Million Stock Holdings in Linde PLC $LIN

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its holdings in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 358,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,313 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Linde were worth $170,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Linde alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Linde in the second quarter valued at about $3,098,772,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 82.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,683,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $799,543,000 after acquiring an additional 760,954 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,972,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,394,198,000 after purchasing an additional 463,977 shares in the last quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $187,359,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,131,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $530,617,000 after purchasing an additional 370,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $516.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Linde from $540.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Mizuho set a $525.00 target price on Linde in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $460.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.20.

Linde Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of LIN opened at $490.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $444.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $448.28. Linde PLC has a 12 month low of $387.78 and a 12 month high of $490.55. The company has a market capitalization of $228.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.64 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 20.30%.The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.97 earnings per share. Linde has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.400-17.900 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 9,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.45, for a total value of $4,542,654.75. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 22,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,636,202.10. This represents a 29.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde (NASDAQ: LIN) is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany’s Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde’s business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.