Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Position Decreased by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $7,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,759,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,401,448,000 after purchasing an additional 541,047 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,805,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,353,348,000 after purchasing an additional 115,158 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,591,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,516,692,000 after acquiring an additional 544,750 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 18.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,457,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,368,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.3% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 10,090,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,757,033,000 after purchasing an additional 31,860 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSM opened at $360.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12-month low of $134.25 and a 12-month high of $380.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $326.45 and a 200-day moving average of $291.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.31.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $14.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.18% and a net margin of 45.13%.The business had revenue of $32.50 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.9503 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.57%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, January 5th. UBS Group set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Sunday, December 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.43.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

