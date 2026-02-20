China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 1,468 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 0.8% of China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $9,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% during the third quarter. Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.4% during the third quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 12.0% in the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Phil A. Younker & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Phil A. Younker & Associates Ltd. now owns 781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of GLD stock opened at $459.56 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $261.25 and a 1 year high of $509.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $431.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $380.54.

Key SPDR Gold Shares News

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

Here are the key news stories impacting SPDR Gold Shares this week:

(Free Report)

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares). The Trust issues Shares in Baskets to certain authorized participants (Authorized Participants) on an ongoing basis. The creation and redemption of Baskets is only made in exchange for the delivery to the Trust or the distribution by the Trust of the amount of gold and any cash represented by the Baskets being created or redeemed, the amount of which will be based on the combined net asset value of various Shares included in the Baskets being created or redeemed determined on the day the order to create or redeem Baskets is properly received.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.