China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 22.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,710 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 8,370 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $7,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. United Community Bank increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 131.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 104 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 190.0% in the third quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 112.1% in the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth $31,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.57, for a total transaction of $119,663,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 891,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,899,254.28. This represents a 38.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Letitia A. Long sold 1,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.32, for a total value of $306,436.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,143,720.16. This trade represents a 21.13% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 594,971 shares of company stock valued at $129,410,483 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 1.0%

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $215.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.33. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.36 and a 12-month high of $276.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $237.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 42.02%.

Key Headlines Impacting T-Mobile US

Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Daiwa Securities Group upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their target price on T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.09.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

