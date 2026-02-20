Broderick Brian C Sells 1,044 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Broderick Brian C lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,718 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 3.9% of Broderick Brian C’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $20,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 55,868.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,421,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,541,880,000 after purchasing an additional 13,397,168 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,725,317,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 25.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,372,404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,580,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,977 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,431,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,181,341,000 after acquiring an additional 955,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,760,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,062,509,000 after purchasing an additional 542,841 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. HSBC raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $685.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $739.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $685.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $669.27.

Shares of MA stock opened at $519.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $552.01 and its 200 day moving average is $562.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.83. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $465.59 and a 12 month high of $601.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.52. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 203.92%. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 21.07%.

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

