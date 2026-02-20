Broderick Brian C Sells 1,044 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Broderick Brian C lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,718 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 3.9% of Broderick Brian C’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $20,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 55,868.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,421,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,541,880,000 after purchasing an additional 13,397,168 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,725,317,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 25.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,372,404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,580,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,977 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,431,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,181,341,000 after acquiring an additional 955,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,760,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,062,509,000 after purchasing an additional 542,841 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Key Mastercard News
Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Mastercard and Cloudflare are launching a cybersecurity platform and tools aimed at small businesses, expanding Mastercard’s value‑added services and recurring revenue opportunities. How are Mastercard and Cloudfare Fighting Cyber Threats?
- Positive Sentiment: Mastercard enabled Google Pay for cardholders in Saudi Arabia, supporting digital payments adoption and regional growth. Mastercard enables Google Pay for cardholders in Saudi Arabia
- Positive Sentiment: Partnerships with Ericsson aim to improve cross‑border money movement and mobile-based payment rails, supporting international volume growth. Ericsson and Mastercard link platforms for cross-border digital payments
- Positive Sentiment: Mastercard launched a fleet solutions portfolio in Asia Pacific and is pushing “agentic commerce” initiatives in India — moves that diversify revenue streams into B2B and mobility sectors. Mastercard launches portfolio of fleet solutions in Asia Pacific
- Neutral Sentiment: Mastercard and regional telco Grameenphone are partnering on digital lifestyle services, supporting user engagement but with typical long lead times to monetize. Grameenphone and Mastercard partner to unlock new possibilities in digital lifestyle
- Neutral Sentiment: Corporate social and inclusion initiatives (Inclusion Hub, music program, accessibility work with autistic Australians) support ESG positioning but are unlikely to move near‑term earnings. Mastercard unveils Inclusion Hub
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst pieces (Zacks) highlight Mastercard as a momentum/growth stock with a wide moat versus peers, which supports the long‑term investment case. Why MasterCard (MA) is a Top Momentum Stock for the Long-Term
- Negative Sentiment: Industry commentary flags rising technology and expense pressures across payment networks; higher operating costs could compress margins and are cited as a sector risk. 5 Financial Transaction Stocks to Watch Despite Elevated Expense Level
- Negative Sentiment: Technical factors: shares are trading below the 50‑ and 200‑day moving averages with volume below average, which can amplify short‑term selling even when fundamentals remain solid. Payments Power Play: MA or AXP?
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Mastercard Stock Performance
Shares of MA stock opened at $519.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $552.01 and its 200 day moving average is $562.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.83. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $465.59 and a 12 month high of $601.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.
Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.52. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 203.92%. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.
Mastercard Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 21.07%.
Mastercard Company Profile
Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.
Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.
