Broderick Brian C Has $6.76 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Broderick Brian C trimmed its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,590 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,781 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.3% of Broderick Brian C’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,837,207,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,572,193,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 117.7% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,750,560 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,729,912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730,192 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth about $528,273,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 6,191,871 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,904,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $425.00 to $389.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $391.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.13.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $289.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $262.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $317.88 and its 200-day moving average is $323.89. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $234.60 and a twelve month high of $606.36.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 2.69%.The firm had revenue of $113.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

