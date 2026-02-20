Javier Olivan Sells 629 Shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) COO Javier Olivan sold 629 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.18, for a total value of $402,044.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 2,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,880,467.56. The trade was a 17.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Javier Olivan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 17th, Javier Olivan sold 172 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.18, for a total value of $109,938.96.

On Sunday, February 15th, Javier Olivan sold 2,461 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.77, for a total value of $1,574,473.97.

On Monday, February 9th, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.19, for a total value of $342,869.23.

On Monday, February 2nd, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.60, for a total transaction of $369,448.20.

On Monday, January 26th, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.00, for a total transaction of $343,805.00.

On Tuesday, January 20th, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.35, for a total transaction of $314,516.95.

On Monday, January 12th, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $653.00, for a total transaction of $337,601.00.

On Monday, January 5th, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.41, for a total transaction of $336,261.97.

On Monday, December 29th, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.14, for a total value of $340,258.38.

On Monday, December 22nd, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.11, for a total value of $341,793.87.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $644.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $479.80 and a 1-year high of $796.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $656.44 and a 200-day moving average of $690.96.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The social networking company reported $8.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.16 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $59.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.33 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 30.08%.Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 8.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RHL Group LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at $42,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

META has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $825.00 to $800.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $810.00 to $885.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Evercore lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $900.00 price target (up from $870.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $900.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $844.29.

Positive Sentiment: Major NVIDIA multiyear deal — Meta signed a multigenerational agreement to buy millions of NVIDIA GPUs and adopt NVIDIA CPUs, networking and rack designs, strengthening its AI roadmap and securing long‑term supply for data‑center buildout. This deal underpins the rally as it reduces Meta’s hardware risk and accelerates product timelines. Read More.

Meta Platforms, Inc (NASDAQ: META), formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta’s core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

