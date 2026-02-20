Haven Private LLC Has $534,000 Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Haven Private LLC reduced its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 727 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the period. Haven Private LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in META. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 67 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $644.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $479.80 and a 52 week high of $796.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $656.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $690.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The social networking company reported $8.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.16 by $0.72. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 30.08%.The company had revenue of $59.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.02 EPS. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.94%.

Major NVIDIA multiyear deal — Meta signed a multigenerational agreement to buy millions of NVIDIA GPUs and adopt NVIDIA CPUs, networking and rack designs, strengthening its AI roadmap and securing long‑term supply for data‑center buildout. This deal underpins the rally as it reduces Meta’s hardware risk and accelerates product timelines. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Big investors leaning into the AI thesis — Reports (including 13F mentions) show some prominent funds increasing Meta exposure on the AI infrastructure/advertising opportunity, adding conviction to the upside. Read More.

In related news, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.18, for a total value of $370,724.40. Following the sale, the director owned 5,007 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,374.26. This represents a 10.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 6,418 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.77, for a total value of $4,106,043.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 73,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,924,570.42. This trade represents a 8.05% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 20,738 shares of company stock valued at $13,362,921 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on META. Citizens Jmp restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $900.00 target price (up previously from $750.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $880.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $1,117.00 to $1,144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $844.29.

Meta Platforms, Inc (NASDAQ: META), formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta’s core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

