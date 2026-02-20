Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $244.8813.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Susquehanna set a $325.00 price objective on Lam Research and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 15th.

Lam Research Stock Performance

LRCX stock opened at $237.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Lam Research has a 1-year low of $56.32 and a 1-year high of $251.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $207.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.84. The company has a market capitalization of $296.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.65, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.78.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 21.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total transaction of $7,896,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 253,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,235,848. This represents a 12.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Van Diest Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Compound Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 15,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. TMB Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Lam Research by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,821,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,906,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,406 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

