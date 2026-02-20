Laura Miele Sells 2,500 Shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.53, for a total transaction of $498,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 48,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,645,878.79. This trade represents a 4.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Laura Miele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 15th, Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total transaction of $510,675.00.

On Monday, December 15th, Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.11, for a total value of $510,275.00.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $199.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.74. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.02 and a 12-month high of $204.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electronic Arts

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,773,086 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $5,879,205,000 after purchasing an additional 485,030 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,072,959 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,726,552,000 after buying an additional 932,024 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 128.1% during the fourth quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 10,950,000 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,237,414,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,764,572 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,382,030,000 after acquiring an additional 143,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,591,869 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $926,194,000 after acquiring an additional 374,840 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research downgraded Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Argus set a $210.00 target price on Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $207.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EA

Key Stories Impacting Electronic Arts

Here are the key news stories impacting Electronic Arts this week:

About Electronic Arts

(Get Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ: EA) is a global interactive entertainment company headquartered in Redwood City, California. Founded in 1982 by Trip Hawkins, EA develops, publishes and distributes video games and related content for a variety of platforms, including consoles, personal computers and mobile devices. The company combines in-house development, partnerships and studio acquisitions to create and maintain a portfolio of entertainment properties and live-service experiences for players worldwide.

EA’s product lineup spans several well-known franchises and genres.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.