Dion Sanders Sells 88,242 Shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) insider Dion Sanders sold 88,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total value of $365,321.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 146,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,934.16. The trade was a 37.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Peloton Interactive Price Performance

PTON opened at $4.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.94. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $9.65.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $656.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.04 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

More Peloton Interactive News

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTON. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,602.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 64.6% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Evolve Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 575.2% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8,674 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Here are the key news stories impacting Peloton Interactive this week:

Positive Sentiment: Institutional support and commentary provide tailwinds — several large funds raised positions (notably Goldman Sachs and Royal Bank of Canada increases cited in the coverage), and analysts at times highlight a path toward profitability, helping limit downside pressure. See background discussion on the turnaround narrative: Peloton Moves Toward Profitability

Institutional support and commentary provide tailwinds — several large funds raised positions (notably Goldman Sachs and Royal Bank of Canada increases cited in the coverage), and analysts at times highlight a path toward profitability, helping limit downside pressure. See background discussion on the turnaround narrative: Neutral Sentiment: Brokerage consensus remains cautious — the stock carries a consensus “Hold” rating from analysts, indicating limited near‑term upside from Street estimates and mixed views on recovery prospects. Peloton Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Brokerage consensus remains cautious — the stock carries a consensus “Hold” rating from analysts, indicating limited near‑term upside from Street estimates and mixed views on recovery prospects. Negative Sentiment: Large insider sales — multiple senior executives sold significant stakes Feb. 17–18, including CFO Elizabeth Coddington (238,013 shares, ~40.7% reduction) which can signal reduced insider conviction or simply liquidity needs; such sizable insider exits typically weigh on investor sentiment. SEC filing: CFO Form 4 Filing

Large insider sales — multiple senior executives sold significant stakes Feb. 17–18, including CFO Elizabeth Coddington (238,013 shares, ~40.7% reduction) which can signal reduced insider conviction or simply liquidity needs; such sizable insider exits typically weigh on investor sentiment. SEC filing: Negative Sentiment: Additional executive disposals — other leaders (Nick V. Caldwell, Jennifer Cunningham Cotter, Dion C. Sanders, COO Charles Kirol and CAO Saqib Baig) sold large blocks at ~$4.14–$4.31, which cumulatively reduced insider ownership and amplifies negative market reaction. Representative Form 4: Caldwell Form 4 Filing

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PTON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $8.25 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.42.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Peloton Interactive

About Peloton Interactive

(Get Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates a digital fitness platform that combines connected exercise equipment with live and on-demand workout classes. The company’s core products include stationary bikes (Peloton Bike and Bike+), treadmills (Peloton Tread and Tread+), and the Peloton Row. Each device integrates a touchscreen display that streams instructor-led cycling, running, strength, yoga, meditation and other fitness classes. Peloton generates recurring revenue through subscription plans, which grant users access to its growing library of workouts, performance tracking tools and community features.

Founded in 2012 by John Foley and headquartered in New York City, Peloton set out to deliver an immersive home-fitness experience by blending hardware, software and content.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.