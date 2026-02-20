David Kennon Inc Has $70.06 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

David Kennon Inc trimmed its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 114,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,829 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 25.2% of David Kennon Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. David Kennon Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $70,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,926,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,225,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,598 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,883,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,702,804,000 after buying an additional 3,931,698 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,095,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,255,008,000 after acquiring an additional 538,659 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,791,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,415,795,000 after acquiring an additional 606,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,926,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,774,413,000 after acquiring an additional 146,269 shares during the period.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA VOO opened at $629.53 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $641.81. The company has a market capitalization of $842.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $632.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $617.32.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.
