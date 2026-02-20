China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $5,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 11.6% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 15.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Janet Lee sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,338,270. This represents a 2.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,657 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.77, for a total transaction of $1,685,035.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 17,842 shares in the company, valued at $8,221,058.34. This represents a 17.01% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 4,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,036 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $442.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.65 billion, a PE ratio of 55.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $474.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $485.28. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $365.74 and a 1 year high of $651.73.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The semiconductor company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.11. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.320-14.400 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.520-3.580 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Synopsys from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $605.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Synopsys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $553.57.

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

