D Orazio & Associates Inc. Sells 5,588 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

D Orazio & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,588 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up 2.5% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $19,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,895,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,700,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,109 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,223,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,778,116,000 after purchasing an additional 22,220 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 118.3% in the second quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 3,145,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,735,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,600 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,071,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,843,749,000 after purchasing an additional 8,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,986,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,792,901,000 after buying an additional 64,025 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $603.47 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $637.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $616.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $604.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.7941 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

