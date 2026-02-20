Jennifer Cunningham Cotter Sells 125,432 Shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 125,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $520,542.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 254,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,278.90. The trade was a 32.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jennifer Cunningham Cotter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 20th, Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 131,495 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total transaction of $873,126.80.

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $4.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.00, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.41. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $9.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.94.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $656.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Positive Sentiment: Institutional support and commentary provide tailwinds — several large funds raised positions (notably Goldman Sachs and Royal Bank of Canada increases cited in the coverage), and analysts at times highlight a path toward profitability, helping limit downside pressure. See background discussion on the turnaround narrative: Peloton Moves Toward Profitability

Institutional support and commentary provide tailwinds — several large funds raised positions (notably Goldman Sachs and Royal Bank of Canada increases cited in the coverage), and analysts at times highlight a path toward profitability, helping limit downside pressure. See background discussion on the turnaround narrative: Neutral Sentiment: Brokerage consensus remains cautious — the stock carries a consensus “Hold” rating from analysts, indicating limited near‑term upside from Street estimates and mixed views on recovery prospects. Peloton Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Brokerage consensus remains cautious — the stock carries a consensus “Hold” rating from analysts, indicating limited near‑term upside from Street estimates and mixed views on recovery prospects. Negative Sentiment: Large insider sales — multiple senior executives sold significant stakes Feb. 17–18, including CFO Elizabeth Coddington (238,013 shares, ~40.7% reduction) which can signal reduced insider conviction or simply liquidity needs; such sizable insider exits typically weigh on investor sentiment. SEC filing: CFO Form 4 Filing

Large insider sales — multiple senior executives sold significant stakes Feb. 17–18, including CFO Elizabeth Coddington (238,013 shares, ~40.7% reduction) which can signal reduced insider conviction or simply liquidity needs; such sizable insider exits typically weigh on investor sentiment. SEC filing: Negative Sentiment: Additional executive disposals — other leaders (Nick V. Caldwell, Jennifer Cunningham Cotter, Dion C. Sanders, COO Charles Kirol and CAO Saqib Baig) sold large blocks at ~$4.14–$4.31, which cumulatively reduced insider ownership and amplifies negative market reaction. Representative Form 4: Caldwell Form 4 Filing

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the second quarter valued at $338,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 325.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 429,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 328,894 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,429,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,141,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,450,000 after purchasing an additional 490,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,681,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PTON. Bank of America set a $9.00 price objective on Peloton Interactive in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Argus downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.42.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates a digital fitness platform that combines connected exercise equipment with live and on-demand workout classes. The company’s core products include stationary bikes (Peloton Bike and Bike+), treadmills (Peloton Tread and Tread+), and the Peloton Row. Each device integrates a touchscreen display that streams instructor-led cycling, running, strength, yoga, meditation and other fitness classes. Peloton generates recurring revenue through subscription plans, which grant users access to its growing library of workouts, performance tracking tools and community features.

Founded in 2012 by John Foley and headquartered in New York City, Peloton set out to deliver an immersive home-fitness experience by blending hardware, software and content.

