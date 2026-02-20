Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,185,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,042 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 0.9% of Fifth Third Bancorp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $288,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. University of Illinois Foundation acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 196 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 15th. KeyCorp set a $370.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $279.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho set a $325.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.90.

GOOG stock opened at $303.56 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $142.66 and a one year high of $350.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $320.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 933 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.55, for a total transaction of $314,001.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 9,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,337,229.80. The trade was a 8.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.18, for a total value of $10,893,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,179,372 shares in the company, valued at $730,481,906.96. The trade was a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,079,982 shares of company stock valued at $109,267,889. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

