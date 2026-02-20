Canaccord Genuity Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Stock Price

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $128.00 to $79.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 261.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $114.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $72.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE opened at $21.83 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.54. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $18.41 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.16.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $207.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.60 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 85.54% and a negative return on equity of 566.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS. Research analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Howard Horn sold 3,061 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $72,117.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 88,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,308.60. The trade was a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,227 shares of company stock worth $187,126. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 614.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,167,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864,164 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,004,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 787.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 880,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,255,000 after purchasing an additional 781,431 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth $22,560,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 599.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 840,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,281,000 after purchasing an additional 720,256 shares in the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright raised multiple 2026–2027 EPS forecasts, lifted several quarterly estimates and reiterated a Buy rating with a $50 price target — a bullish research view that supports potential upside if clinical/commercial execution meets their forecast. HC Wainwright coverage

HC Wainwright raised multiple 2026–2027 EPS forecasts, lifted several quarterly estimates and reiterated a Buy rating with a $50 price target — a bullish research view that supports potential upside if clinical/commercial execution meets their forecast. Neutral Sentiment: Canaccord cut its price target from $128 to $79 but kept a Buy rating; the lowered target reduces the analyst-implied upside even though the stance remains constructive. Canaccord note

Canaccord cut its price target from $128 to $79 but kept a Buy rating; the lowered target reduces the analyst-implied upside even though the stance remains constructive. Neutral Sentiment: Wedbush reiterated a Neutral rating on RARE, providing little near‑term catalyst from that shop. Wedbush note

Wedbush reiterated a Neutral rating on RARE, providing little near‑term catalyst from that shop. Negative Sentiment: Multiple plaintiffs’ law firms have filed or are soliciting class members in a securities‑fraud suit (class period alleged: Aug 3, 2023–Dec 26, 2025) and are reminding investors of an April 6, 2026 lead‑plaintiff deadline. The filings allege material misstatements/omissions tied to setrusumab and create legal and settlement risk — a clear overhang that can pressure the stock while the case progresses. Representative notices: Pomerantz (PR Newswire), Robbins Geller (PR Newswire), Levi & Korsinsky (GlobeNewsWire). Pomerantz notice Robbins Geller notice Levi & Korsinsky notice

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for rare and ultra-rare genetic disorders. Since its founding in 2010 and headquarters in Novato, California, the company has built expertise in protein replacement therapies, small molecules and gene therapy approaches to address high-unmet medical needs. Ultragenyx applies a precision medicine model, leveraging both in-house research and strategic collaborations to advance its product pipeline from discovery through regulatory approval.

The company’s commercial portfolio includes Crysvita (burosumab-tmyl) for X-linked hypophosphatemia, Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa-vjbk) for mucopolysaccharidosis VII and Dojolvi (triheptanoin) for long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

