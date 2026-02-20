TD Securities Has Lowered Expectations for Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Stock Price

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$165.00 to C$164.00 in a report released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential downside of 17.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on WPM. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$220.00 to C$235.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and set a C$130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Peel Hunt increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$165.00 to C$240.00 in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$205.00 to C$240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$179.86.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 0.4%

About Wheaton Precious Metals

TSE:WPM opened at C$199.10 on Wednesday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of C$96.18 and a 52 week high of C$214.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$181.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$156.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$90.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.38 and a beta of 0.96.

Wheaton Precious Metals is one of the largest precious metals streaming companies in the world. The Company has entered into agreements to purchase all or a portion of the precious metals or cobalt production from high-quality mines for an upfront payment and an additional payment upon delivery of the metal. Wheaton currently has streaming agreements for 21 operating mines and 13 development stage projects. The Company’s production profile is driven by a portfolio of low-cost, long-life assets, including a gold stream on Vale’s Salobo mine, and a silver stream on Newmont’s Penasquito mine.

