National Bank Financial Has Lowered Expectations for iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Stock Price

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$190.00 to C$181.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IAG. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$179.00 to C$188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$178.00 to C$192.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$167.00 price target on shares of iA Financial and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised shares of iA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$175.00 to C$184.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on iA Financial from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$176.14.

iA Financial Trading Down 1.0%

TSE:IAG opened at C$149.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$173.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$162.86. The stock has a market cap of C$13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. iA Financial has a 1-year low of C$115.21 and a 1-year high of C$182.99.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported C$3.10 EPS for the quarter. iA Financial had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of C$3.23 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that iA Financial will post 11.6187564 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other iA Financial news, Director Denis Ricard sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$175.25, for a total transaction of C$525,750.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,762,500. The trade was a 5.66% decrease in their position. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

iA Financial Company Profile

iA Financial Corp Inc is a life and health insurance company. It offers life and health insurance products, savings and retirement plans, mutual funds, securities, auto and home insurance, mortgages, and others. The company operates and manages its activities according to five main reportable operating segments Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and US Operations.

