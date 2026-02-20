iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Stock Rating Lowered by Scotiabank

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a C$188.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Get iA Financial alerts:

IAG has been the topic of several other reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upgraded shares of iA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$175.00 to C$184.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on iA Financial from C$190.00 to C$181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on iA Financial from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Thursday, November 6th. TD Securities lifted their target price on iA Financial from C$178.00 to C$192.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$167.00 price target on iA Financial and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, iA Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$176.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on iA Financial

iA Financial Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of iA Financial stock opened at C$149.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. iA Financial has a twelve month low of C$115.21 and a twelve month high of C$182.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$173.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$162.86.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported C$3.10 EPS for the quarter. iA Financial had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.85%.The firm had revenue of C$3.23 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that iA Financial will post 11.6187564 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Denis Ricard sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$175.25, for a total value of C$525,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 50,000 shares in the company, valued at C$8,762,500. This represents a 5.66% decrease in their position. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key iA Financial News

Here are the key news stories impacting iA Financial this week:

Positive Sentiment: TD Securities kept a “buy” rating on IAG despite trimming its price target from C$192 to C$189, signaling continued analyst conviction and leaving material upside relative to the current share price. TD Securities note

TD Securities kept a “buy” rating on IAG despite trimming its price target from C$192 to C$189, signaling continued analyst conviction and leaving material upside relative to the current share price. Neutral Sentiment: National Bank Financial lowered its price target from C$190 to C$181 and moved to a “sector perform” rating — a less bullish stance but still implying upside versus today’s level. National Bank note

National Bank Financial lowered its price target from C$190 to C$181 and moved to a “sector perform” rating — a less bullish stance but still implying upside versus today’s level. Negative Sentiment: Scotiabank trimmed its price target from C$188 to C$174 and earlier downgraded IAG from “outperform” to “hold” — a clear negative signal that likely weighs on near‑term sentiment. Scotiabank note

Scotiabank trimmed its price target from C$188 to C$174 and earlier downgraded IAG from “outperform” to “hold” — a clear negative signal that likely weighs on near‑term sentiment. Negative Sentiment: BMO Capital Markets cut its target from C$185 to C$175, another downward revision that contributes to selling pressure among investors focused on analyst guidance. BMO note

BMO Capital Markets cut its target from C$185 to C$175, another downward revision that contributes to selling pressure among investors focused on analyst guidance. Negative Sentiment: Q4 results and commentary: iA reported C$3.10 EPS and C$3.23 billion of revenue, but media coverage and the company’s disclosures point to a drop in net income and strategy shifts as the firm deploys capital — this earnings mix and the “deployment spree” narrative are key drivers of the weaker share action. InsuranceBusiness article Company press release

About iA Financial

(Get Free Report)

iA Financial Corp Inc is a life and health insurance company. It offers life and health insurance products, savings and retirement plans, mutual funds, securities, auto and home insurance, mortgages, and others. The company operates and manages its activities according to five main reportable operating segments Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and US Operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.