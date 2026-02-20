Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.43% from the stock’s previous close.

MCW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Stephens raised their price target on Mister Car Wash from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. William Blair lowered shares of Mister Car Wash from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Mister Car Wash from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.19.

NYSE:MCW opened at $6.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Mister Car Wash has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $8.60.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Mister Car Wash had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 7.06%.The business had revenue of $261.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCW. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 8.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in Mister Car Wash by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 25,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 29,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Mister Car Wash by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 56,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 70,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter.

Mister Car Wash, traded on the NYSE under the ticker MCW, is a leading provider of vehicle cleaning services in the United States. The company specializes in a tiered range of wash offerings, including express exterior washes, full-service interior and exterior cleaning, and premium detailing services. In addition to one-time washes, Mister Car Wash markets unlimited monthly membership plans that grant customers access to recurring washes at participating locations.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Mister Car Wash has grown from a single facility to one of the largest car wash chains in the country.

