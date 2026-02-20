China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $3.46 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $4,877,174,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 15,040.6% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,420,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,512,000 after acquiring an additional 7,371,687 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 237,047,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,209,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085,180 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,609,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,227,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,917,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong clinical data: Phase 1b/2 OrigAMI‑4 showed a 56% overall response rate (10% complete responses) for subcutaneous amivantamab (RYBREVANT FASPRO) plus immunotherapy in first‑line recurrent/metastatic head & neck cancer — data that can materially broaden commercial and label potential if confirmed. Read More.

Positive Sentiment: Regulatory acceleration: FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation for subcutaneous amivantamab in advanced head & neck cancer — could shorten development timelines and improve commercial outlook. Read More.

Positive Sentiment: Factory investment: J&J announced >$1 billion to build a next‑generation cell‑therapy manufacturing facility in Pennsylvania — supports scaling of cell/biologics supply and signals continued capex to back pipeline commercialization. Read More.

Positive Sentiment: Shareholder returns & analyst momentum: JNJ raised its quarterly payout (supports dividend investor base) and analysts have been raising targets/ratings, underpinning bullish sentiment. Read More.

Neutral Sentiment: Strategic sale being explored: Bloomberg/Reuters report J&J is preparing a potential sale (~$20B) of its orthopedics unit; could unlock value but is early and dependent on deal terms/market appetite. Read More.

Neutral Sentiment: Options & market attention: Elevated options activity and analyst write‑ups are amplifying near‑term moves but don't change fundamentals. Monitor for concentrated directional trades. Read More.

Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Two executive vice presidents disclosed sizable share sales (combined filings) last week — a near‑term negative signal for some investors, though not proof of change in fundamentals. Read More.

Negative Sentiment: Legal overhang: Coverage highlighting rising talc litigation risk continues to weigh on valuation and can cap multiple expansion despite operational gains. Read More.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $246.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $141.50 and a fifty-two week high of $246.96. The stock has a market cap of $595.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $220.45 and a 200-day moving average of $198.55.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 28.46%.The business had revenue of $24.28 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 22,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.33, for a total transaction of $5,527,477.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 26,769 shares in the company, valued at $6,540,469.77. The trade was a 45.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total value of $1,508,287.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,598,700.17. The trade was a 21.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

Featured Articles

