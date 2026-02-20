Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Stock

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HASI. TD Cowen increased their target price on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Price Performance

Shares of HASI opened at $37.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.45. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 52-week low of $21.98 and a 52-week high of $40.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 11.03 and a current ratio of 9.20.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 46.08% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $114.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 million. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has set its FY 2028 guidance at 3.500-3.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

In other news, Director Jeffrey Eckel sold 134,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $5,272,433.54. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,031.50. This trade represents a 93.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HASI. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 7,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 45,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 6,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc (NYSE: HASI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in financing and investing in climate change solutions. Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland, the company provides debt and equity capital to sustainable infrastructure projects across North America. Its mission is to support energy efficiency, renewable energy generation and resilient infrastructure, helping public and private sector clients reduce carbon emissions and achieve long-term environmental goals.

Hannon Armstrong’s core business activities include originating and structuring loans, acquiring debt and equity interests, and managing a diversified portfolio of projects in sectors such as solar energy, wind power, energy storage, green buildings, and sustainable agriculture.

