Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $4.65 Million Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC cut its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,786 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,537 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 21.7% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. United Bank acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 16,984 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 6,867 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 222.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MU. TD Cowen increased their target price on Micron Technology from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $325.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $350.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.38.

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.09, for a total transaction of $4,156,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 165,618 shares in the company, valued at $45,891,091.62. This trade represents a 8.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Teyin M. Liu bought 11,600 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $337.07 per share, for a total transaction of $3,910,012.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 14,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,823,471.70. The trade was a 428.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 23,200 shares of company stock worth $7,821,723 and have sold 73,623 shares worth $27,307,408. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Analyst lift — Needham raised its price target to $450, reinforcing bullish analyst sentiment that supports higher share valuations on Micron’s stronger-than-expected results and guidance. Needham Raises MU Target

Analyst lift — Needham raised its price target to $450, reinforcing bullish analyst sentiment that supports higher share valuations on Micron’s stronger-than-expected results and guidance. Positive Sentiment: AI-driven demand & product wins — Coverage highlights surging AI data-center demand, tight high-bandwidth memory (HBM) supply and early mass production of new NAND SSDs (9650), supporting revenue and margin upside. These factors are key drivers for MU’s recent earnings beat and guidance lift. Micron SSDs Gamechangers

AI-driven demand & product wins — Coverage highlights surging AI data-center demand, tight high-bandwidth memory (HBM) supply and early mass production of new NAND SSDs (9650), supporting revenue and margin upside. These factors are key drivers for MU’s recent earnings beat and guidance lift. Positive Sentiment: Institutional/whale interest — Reports show bullish 13F activity (e.g., David Tepper adding to MU) and large additions from some asset managers, which can underpin further price support as funds position for AI hardware exposure. Tepper Goes Big on MU

Institutional/whale interest — Reports show bullish 13F activity (e.g., David Tepper adding to MU) and large additions from some asset managers, which can underpin further price support as funds position for AI hardware exposure. Neutral Sentiment: Positive write-ups but cyclical risk noted — Multiple retail/broker pieces and bullish “could-make-you-a-millionaire” style takes highlight upside potential, yet also remind readers MU is cyclical; these stories attract retail flows but don’t change fundamentals. Fool: Could $10k in MU Make You a Millionaire?

Positive write-ups but cyclical risk noted — Multiple retail/broker pieces and bullish “could-make-you-a-millionaire” style takes highlight upside potential, yet also remind readers MU is cyclical; these stories attract retail flows but don’t change fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation check — Coverage examines strong share gains and re-rating expectations; valuation is high versus historical norms, leaving the stock sensitive to execution and macro shifts. MU Valuation Check

Valuation check — Coverage examines strong share gains and re-rating expectations; valuation is high versus historical norms, leaving the stock sensitive to execution and macro shifts. Negative Sentiment: Insider and institutional selling — Public summaries show heavy insider sales and large institutional trimming by some firms (e.g., UBS cut a very large stake), which can sap near-term momentum and fuel profit-taking. QuiverQuant MU Discussion

Insider and institutional selling — Public summaries show heavy insider sales and large institutional trimming by some firms (e.g., UBS cut a very large stake), which can sap near-term momentum and fuel profit-taking. Negative Sentiment: “Melt-up” and downside scenario warnings — Some analysts and commentators warn the rally looks late-cycle and highlight scenarios where MU could correct substantially (articles debating $280 downside), increasing volatility risk. Melt-Up Warning

“Melt-up” and downside scenario warnings — Some analysts and commentators warn the rally looks late-cycle and highlight scenarios where MU could correct substantially (articles debating $280 downside), increasing volatility risk. Negative Sentiment: Short-term underperformance signal — MarketWatch notes MU underperformed peers on a recent session, suggesting profit-taking or rotation pressures can push shares lower even amid good headlines. MW: MU Underperforms

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MU opened at $417.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $347.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.47. The stock has a market cap of $469.73 billion, a PE ratio of 39.67 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.46. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.54 and a fifty-two week high of $455.50.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $1.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 28.15%.The company had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.37%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

