Compass Point Initiates Coverage on Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS)

Equities researchers at Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.39% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Freedom Capital raised shares of Nebius Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on Nebius Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Nebius Group from $206.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Nebius Group in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.22.

NASDAQ NBIS opened at $107.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.47. Nebius Group has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The company has a quick ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a PE ratio of -73.71 and a beta of 3.90.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $227.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.05 million. Nebius Group had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 19.02%. Research analysts predict that Nebius Group will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Nebius Group by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nebius Group by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

