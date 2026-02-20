Compass Point Initiates Coverage on Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS)

Equities researchers at Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.39% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Freedom Capital raised shares of Nebius Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on Nebius Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Nebius Group from $206.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Nebius Group in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.22.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NBIS
Nebius Group Price Performance
Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $227.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.05 million. Nebius Group had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 19.02%. Research analysts predict that Nebius Group will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nebius Group
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Nebius Group by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nebius Group by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 21.90% of the company’s stock.
Key Stories Impacting Nebius Group
Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Wall Street coverage lift — fresh analyst initiation(s) with buy/“market outperform” calls and a $150 price target have renewed bullish momentum by highlighting Nebius’ role in AI cloud and constrained data‑center power capacity. Nebius Group gains as fresh Wall Street coverage points to AI infrastructure upside
- Positive Sentiment: Compass Point initiated coverage with a Buy and $150 PT — another independent bull signal that can drive flows into NBIS given concentrated AI infrastructure trade interest. Compass Point initiates coverage of Nebius Group NV (NBIS) with buy recommendation
- Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA’s 13F keeps Nebius in its AI infrastructure roster — NVIDIA retained a stake in Nebius while selling other neocloud names, which investors interpret as a strategic endorsement of Nebius’ positioning in the AI stack. NVIDIA’s 13F Bombshell: A New AI Power Trio Emerges (NBIS)
- Positive Sentiment: Tavily acquisition expands AI software capabilities — Nebius agreed to acquire Tavily (~$275M), adding software that helps AI agents access up‑to‑date info, strengthening product breadth for AI customers. Strategic M&A supports the growth narrative. Nebius Group N.V. (NBIS) Strengthens AI Platform With $275M Tavily Deal
- Neutral Sentiment: Big growth targets and capacity expansion — company/analyst pieces highlight Nebius’ goal of $7–$9B ARR in 2026 and large data‑center rollouts tied to Microsoft deployments; bullish if achieved but execution and capital intensity are key. Can Nebius Reach $7-$9B Annualized Run-Rate Revenue in 2026?
- Negative Sentiment: Recent results and conservative guidance — Q4 revenue missed consensus and FY26 guidance was below the Street; management’s high FY26 capex plan raises dilution risk given finite cash, which keeps execution risk and near‑term earnings pressure on the stock. Nebius Misses, Guides Low, The Stock Still Rips: What Is Wall Street Buying?
About Nebius Group
Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nebius Group
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- My Epstein Story
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for Nebius Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nebius Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.