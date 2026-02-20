JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has Lowered Expectations for nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Stock Price

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NCNO. Zacks Research cut shares of nCino from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. BTIG Research started coverage on nCino in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stephens upgraded nCino from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of nCino in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, nCino has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

nCino stock opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. nCino has a 52 week low of $15.68 and a 52 week high of $33.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.53.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $152.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.31 million. nCino had a positive return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 3.71%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. nCino has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.900-0.910 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.210-0.220 EPS. Research analysts forecast that nCino will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

nCino announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Jeanette Sellers sold 2,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $39,843.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 43,219 shares in the company, valued at $789,178.94. The trade was a 4.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 10,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $197,298.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 451,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,428,117.12. This trade represents a 2.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 78,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,400 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of nCino by 186.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in nCino by 68.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of nCino by 255.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in nCino by 5,022.2% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of nCino in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

nCino, Inc provides a cloud-based banking operating system designed to modernize and streamline processes for financial institutions. Built on a software-as-a-service (SaaS) model, the nCino Bank Operating System integrates key banking functions into a unified platform, enabling banks and credit unions to enhance efficiency, reduce risk and improve customer experiences.

Founded in 2012 as a spinoff from Live Oak Bank, nCino launched its flagship offering to address the needs of commercial and retail lenders seeking to replace legacy systems.

