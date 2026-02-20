NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) Earns Buy Rating from BTIG Research

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at BTIG Research in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NRXP. Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 29th. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research cut NRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NRx Pharmaceuticals

Shares of NASDAQ NRXP opened at $1.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.55. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $3.84. The company has a market cap of $58.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,882 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Sjbenen Advisory LLC purchased a new position in NRx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 66.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 52,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 20,880 shares in the last quarter. 4.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NRx Pharmaceuticals

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and repurposing of small-molecule therapeutics for central nervous system and rare disease indications. The company’s research strategy centers on advancing compounds with established safety profiles into new neurological and inflammatory conditions, leveraging translational science and biomarker-driven trial design to accelerate clinical development. NRx’s pipeline includes Ifenprodil, an NMDA receptor antagonist in investigation for acute respiratory distress syndrome and inflammatory muscle disorders, as well as investigational formulations targeting depressive and cognitive disorders.

Since securing global rights to its lead assets, NRx has initiated multiple proof-of-concept studies in the United States and Europe, collaborating with academic institutions and clinical research organizations to evaluate safety and efficacy across a range of indications.

Featured Stories

