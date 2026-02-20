Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Trading Up 5.3% After Analyst Upgrade

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.3% during trading on Wednesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $380.00 to $450.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Micron Technology traded as high as $427.85 and last traded at $420.95. 31,964,966 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 38,107,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $399.78.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Micron Technology from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $190.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $275.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Wedbush set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $335.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $358.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MU

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

More Micron Technology News

In related news, Director Teyin M. Liu acquired 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $337.07 per share, with a total value of $3,910,012.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 14,310 shares in the company, valued at $4,823,471.70. This represents a 428.04% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $1,318,150.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 19,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,045,614.57. This trade represents a 20.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 23,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,821,723 and sold 73,623 shares valued at $27,307,408. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst lift — Needham raised its price target to $450, reinforcing bullish analyst sentiment that supports higher share valuations on Micron’s stronger-than-expected results and guidance. Needham Raises MU Target

Analyst lift — Needham raised its price target to $450, reinforcing bullish analyst sentiment that supports higher share valuations on Micron’s stronger-than-expected results and guidance. Positive Sentiment: AI-driven demand & product wins — Coverage highlights surging AI data-center demand, tight high-bandwidth memory (HBM) supply and early mass production of new NAND SSDs (9650), supporting revenue and margin upside. These factors are key drivers for MU’s recent earnings beat and guidance lift. Micron SSDs Gamechangers

AI-driven demand & product wins — Coverage highlights surging AI data-center demand, tight high-bandwidth memory (HBM) supply and early mass production of new NAND SSDs (9650), supporting revenue and margin upside. These factors are key drivers for MU’s recent earnings beat and guidance lift. Positive Sentiment: Institutional/whale interest — Reports show bullish 13F activity (e.g., David Tepper adding to MU) and large additions from some asset managers, which can underpin further price support as funds position for AI hardware exposure. Tepper Goes Big on MU

Institutional/whale interest — Reports show bullish 13F activity (e.g., David Tepper adding to MU) and large additions from some asset managers, which can underpin further price support as funds position for AI hardware exposure. Neutral Sentiment: Positive write-ups but cyclical risk noted — Multiple retail/broker pieces and bullish “could-make-you-a-millionaire” style takes highlight upside potential, yet also remind readers MU is cyclical; these stories attract retail flows but don’t change fundamentals. Fool: Could $10k in MU Make You a Millionaire?

Positive write-ups but cyclical risk noted — Multiple retail/broker pieces and bullish “could-make-you-a-millionaire” style takes highlight upside potential, yet also remind readers MU is cyclical; these stories attract retail flows but don’t change fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation check — Coverage examines strong share gains and re-rating expectations; valuation is high versus historical norms, leaving the stock sensitive to execution and macro shifts. MU Valuation Check

Valuation check — Coverage examines strong share gains and re-rating expectations; valuation is high versus historical norms, leaving the stock sensitive to execution and macro shifts. Negative Sentiment: Insider and institutional selling — Public summaries show heavy insider sales and large institutional trimming by some firms (e.g., UBS cut a very large stake), which can sap near-term momentum and fuel profit-taking. QuiverQuant MU Discussion

Insider and institutional selling — Public summaries show heavy insider sales and large institutional trimming by some firms (e.g., UBS cut a very large stake), which can sap near-term momentum and fuel profit-taking. Negative Sentiment: “Melt-up” and downside scenario warnings — Some analysts and commentators warn the rally looks late-cycle and highlight scenarios where MU could correct substantially (articles debating $280 downside), increasing volatility risk. Melt-Up Warning

“Melt-up” and downside scenario warnings — Some analysts and commentators warn the rally looks late-cycle and highlight scenarios where MU could correct substantially (articles debating $280 downside), increasing volatility risk. Negative Sentiment: Short-term underperformance signal — MarketWatch notes MU underperformed peers on a recent session, suggesting profit-taking or rotation pressures can push shares lower even amid good headlines. MW: MU Underperforms

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,608,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,427,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,644 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,749,817 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,061,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,644 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,690,491 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,152,974,000 after purchasing an additional 314,489 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,372,821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,910,198,000 after buying an additional 155,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,433,456,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Trading Down 0.9%

The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.73 billion, a PE ratio of 39.67 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $347.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.47.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $1.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 28.15%.The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. Analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 4.37%.

About Micron Technology

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.