OTCMKTS:MDNAF FY2030 EPS Forecast Cut by HC Wainwright

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (OTCMKTS:MDNAF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2030 earnings estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 17th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.25.

Medicenna Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:MDNAF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01).

Separately, Zacks Research cut shares of Medicenna Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Medicenna Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Medicenna Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of MDNAF opened at $0.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.88 million, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.81. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $1.43.

Positive Sentiment: Medicenna announced participation in several upcoming investor and industry conferences, which gives management a platform to showcase program updates and engage investors — a potentially supportive near-term catalyst for the stock. Medicenna Announces Participation in Upcoming Conferences

HC Wainwright sharply cut multiple near- and mid‑term EPS estimates across quarters and fiscal years (Q4 2026, FY2026, Q1–Q4 2027, FY2027, FY2028, FY2029 and FY2030). Notable moves include FY2027 downgraded from ($0.15) to ($0.22) and FY2028 from ($0.04) to ($0.12) — revisions that lower forward profitability expectations and could increase perceived funding/risk needs. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research downgraded Medicenna from “strong-buy” to “hold,” removing a positive analyst stance and potentially reducing demand from broker-driven flows. Zacks.com

About Medicenna Therapeutics

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing next-generation cytokine-based immunotherapies for cancer and central nervous system disorders. The company applies protein-engineering approaches to create engineered cytokine therapeutics designed to enhance anti-tumor activity while reducing systemic toxicity, aiming to broaden the therapeutic window for immunomodulatory agents.

Medicenna’s pipeline includes proprietary candidates such as MDNA55, an engineered interleukin-4 (IL-4) receptor-targeted fusion protein developed for intratumoral treatment of recurrent glioblastoma and other brain tumors, and MDNA11, a long-acting engineered interleukin-2 (IL-2) “superkine” intended to stimulate anti-tumor immune responses in solid tumors with an improved safety profile.

