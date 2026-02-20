Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Trading 1.4% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.4% on Wednesday after TD Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $21.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock. Energy Transfer traded as high as $19.30 and last traded at $18.8650. Approximately 19,316,488 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 16,603,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.61.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ET. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Friday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Energy Transfer to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Transfer

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.16. The stock has a market cap of $65.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.09). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $25.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.1%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 6th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.20%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) is a Dallas-based midstream energy company that develops and operates infrastructure for the transportation, storage and processing of hydrocarbons. The company’s operations focus on moving and storing natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil and refined products through an integrated network of pipelines, terminals, storage facilities and processing plants. Energy Transfer provides core midstream services such as gathering, compression, fractionation, processing, and bulk transportation to support production and downstream supply chains.

Its asset base spans an extensive network across the United States, connecting producing regions, processing centers, petrochemical hubs and coastal and inland markets.

Featured Stories

