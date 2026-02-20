Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Trading Down 5.6% After Earnings Miss

Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.6% during trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $51.48 and last traded at $53.3570. 656,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 714,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.52.

The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). Vita Coco had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $127.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Vita Coco News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Vita Coco this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Vita Coco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Zacks Research cut Vita Coco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Vita Coco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ira Liran sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $1,699,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 572,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,436,600.35. The trade was a 4.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth Sadowsky sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $210,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 608,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,797,702.72. The trade was a 0.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 117,043 shares of company stock valued at $6,222,959 in the last quarter. Insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 2,636.8% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vita Coco by 22,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Vita Coco by 12,633.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vita Coco during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vita Coco by 5,376.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Vita Coco Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.86, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.38.

Vita Coco Company Profile

Vita Coco, Inc (NASDAQ: COCO) is a global beverage company specializing in coconut-based products. Founded in 2004 by Michael Kirban and Ira Liran, the company pioneered the introduction of refrigerated coconut water to U.S. consumers. Headquartered in New York City, Vita Coco sources coconuts from growers in tropical regions such as the Philippines, Indonesia and Brazil, partnering with local farmers to promote sustainable agriculture and community development.

The company’s flagship offering, Vita Coco Original Coconut Water, is available in multiple pack sizes and a variety of flavors.

