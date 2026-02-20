Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Trading Down 5.6% After Earnings Miss

Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.6% during trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $51.48 and last traded at $53.3570. 656,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 714,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.52.
The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). Vita Coco had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $127.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.
Vita Coco News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Vita Coco this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 revenue beat and strong full‑year growth — Q4 net sales came in at $127.8M (above consensus) and full‑year net sales rose 18% to $610M, showing continued demand for Vita Coco’s core coconut water business. The Vita Coco Company Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Financial Results
- Positive Sentiment: Raised FY‑2026 guidance for net sales and EBITDA — management provided a net‑sales target of $680M–$700M and Adjusted EBITDA guidance of $122M–$128M, giving investors forward‑looking visibility on profit recovery. Vita Coco outlines $680M–$700M 2026 net sales target as international momentum accelerates
- Positive Sentiment: Margin tailwinds cited — commentary and analyst notes point to lower tariffs and the ability to pass through higher prices, which are expected to expand margins and support EBITDA growth. Vita Coco Stock Will Bounce Back From Earnings Slump. Here’s Why.
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry backdrop supportive — analysts highlight that innovation across the soft‑drinks segment is helping companies offset cost pressures, a contextual tailwind for Vita Coco but not company‑specific news. 5 Soft Drinks Stocks Set to Gain as Innovation Offsets Cost Pressures
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings materials and call transcripts available — investors can review the slide deck and full transcript for detail on geography mix, channel trends and margin drivers. Vita Coco (COCO) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Q4 EPS missed consensus — the company reported $0.09 EPS versus the $0.13 estimate, which could temper near‑term sentiment despite the revenue beat and guidance. Vita Coco Company, Inc. (COCO) Misses Q4 Earnings Estimates
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Ira Liran sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $1,699,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 572,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,436,600.35. The trade was a 4.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth Sadowsky sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $210,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 608,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,797,702.72. The trade was a 0.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 117,043 shares of company stock valued at $6,222,959 in the last quarter. Insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 2,636.8% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vita Coco by 22,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Vita Coco by 12,633.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vita Coco during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vita Coco by 5,376.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.
Vita Coco Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.86, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.38.
Vita Coco Company Profile
Vita Coco, Inc (NASDAQ: COCO) is a global beverage company specializing in coconut-based products. Founded in 2004 by Michael Kirban and Ira Liran, the company pioneered the introduction of refrigerated coconut water to U.S. consumers. Headquartered in New York City, Vita Coco sources coconuts from growers in tropical regions such as the Philippines, Indonesia and Brazil, partnering with local farmers to promote sustainable agriculture and community development.
The company’s flagship offering, Vita Coco Original Coconut Water, is available in multiple pack sizes and a variety of flavors.
