Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Shares Up 9.1% Following Earnings Beat

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 9.1% on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $312.64 and last traded at $312.8440. 608,184 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 565,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $286.83.
The financial services provider reported $8.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.25 by $1.46. The business had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 3.03%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.15 earnings per share.
Key Stories Impacting Jones Lang LaSalle
Here are the key news stories impacting Jones Lang LaSalle this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations — EPS and revenue came in above Street estimates, reflecting accelerating transactional revenue and year-over-year growth. Jones Lang Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- Positive Sentiment: Company reported record Q4 revenue and its seventh consecutive quarter of double-digit revenue increases, reinforcing top-line momentum. JLL Reports 2025 Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year
- Positive Sentiment: Management set a 2026 target of ~12% adjusted EBITDA growth and emphasized AI-driven efficiency programs — a clear profitability roadmap investors can track. JLL targets 12% adjusted EBITDA growth for 2026 while advancing AI-driven efficiencies
- Positive Sentiment: Market recognition: earnings beat helped JLL gain prominence within indices (Russell 1000 mention) and reinforced investor interest in the stock. Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Russell 1000 Gains on Earnings Beat
- Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings materials (call transcript, slide deck) are available — useful for digging into segment trends, bookings and client commentary. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Some investors remain cautious despite the beat — commentary highlights valuation questions after recent share weakness and the need to prove sustained margin expansion and execution on AI efficiency plans. Is Now The Right Time To Reassess JLL (JLL) After The Recent Share Price Drop
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Stock Report on Jones Lang LaSalle
Insider Transactions at Jones Lang LaSalle
In other news, CEO Christian Ulbrich sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.33, for a total value of $1,651,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 134,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,490,496.05. The trade was a 3.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $6,609,091. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jones Lang LaSalle
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JLL. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 184,969.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,864,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,300,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862,153 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 426.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 899,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,697,000 after buying an additional 728,824 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter valued at $160,187,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter valued at $132,263,000. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,221,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,222,000 after acquiring an additional 386,184 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Down 0.1%
The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $338.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $316.14.
Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm specializing in real estate and investment management. The company provides a broad range of services including leasing, advisory, property and asset management, capital markets, project and development services, and valuation. Through its integrated platform, JLL serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, real estate owners and developers, offering tailored solutions that span the entire real estate lifecycle.
Founded in 1783 in London as Jones Lang Wootton, the firm established a reputation for expertise in property management and brokerage.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Jones Lang LaSalle
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- My Epstein Story
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.