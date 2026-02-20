Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Perrigo Q1 Earnings

Get Perrigo alerts:

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Perrigo in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 16th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.81. Zacks Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Perrigo’s current full-year earnings is $2.56 per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Perrigo from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Argus upgraded shares of Perrigo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

NYSE PRGO opened at $14.90 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.26 and its 200 day moving average is $17.90. Perrigo has a fifty-two week low of $12.17 and a fifty-two week high of $30.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -39.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.8%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -305.26%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. Amundi boosted its stake in Perrigo by 11.7% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 126.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,159,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,520,000 after buying an additional 647,982 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo during the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 6.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 513,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,388,000 after acquiring an additional 32,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 439.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Board-approved quarterly dividend of $0.29/share (annualized $1.16) with a ~7.8% yield; payable Mar. 24 to holders of record Mar. 2 — supports income-oriented demand and helps explain buying interest in this beaten-down name. Perrigo Announces Quarterly Dividend Perrigo declares $0.29 dividend

Board-approved quarterly dividend of $0.29/share (annualized $1.16) with a ~7.8% yield; payable Mar. 24 to holders of record Mar. 2 — supports income-oriented demand and helps explain buying interest in this beaten-down name. Positive Sentiment: Analyst estimate revisions: Zacks Research has nudged several near-term and FY estimates slightly higher (FY2026/FY2027 upgrades across notes), signaling modestly improved analyst expectations for earnings recovery. (Source: Zacks/MarketBeat summary)

Analyst estimate revisions: Zacks Research has nudged several near-term and FY estimates slightly higher (FY2026/FY2027 upgrades across notes), signaling modestly improved analyst expectations for earnings recovery. (Source: Zacks/MarketBeat summary) Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary lists Perrigo among high-yield, value-oriented healthcare names — that profile can attract income and value buyers but also keeps the stock tied to yield narratives rather than growth catalysts. (MarketBeat feature)

Market commentary lists Perrigo among high-yield, value-oriented healthcare names — that profile can attract income and value buyers but also keeps the stock tied to yield narratives rather than growth catalysts. (MarketBeat feature) Neutral Sentiment: Company expected to report quarterly results soon; presence of an upcoming earnings print increases event risk/volatility but also provides a catalyst for re-rating. Perrigo (PRGO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Company expected to report quarterly results soon; presence of an upcoming earnings print increases event risk/volatility but also provides a catalyst for re-rating. Negative Sentiment: Zacks earnings preview warns Q4 results are expected to decline and that the company lacks the setup for a likely beat — a weaker report could reverse recent gains and pressure the stock. Earnings Preview: Perrigo (PRGO) Q4 Earnings Expected to Decline

Zacks earnings preview warns Q4 results are expected to decline and that the company lacks the setup for a likely beat — a weaker report could reverse recent gains and pressure the stock. Negative Sentiment: Ongoing legal and integration risks (noted in coverage of the firm’s past Nestlé-related acquisition and related class-action exposure) remain a downside overhang that could limit valuation expansion despite the high yield. (Market commentary)

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc is a global healthcare supplier specializing in over-the-counter (OTC) and self-care products, as well as generic prescription pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company develops, manufactures and distributes a broad array of consumer health products, including analgesics, vitamins and supplements, digestive health remedies, topical treatments, and infant formulas. Perrigo’s focus on private-label solutions has made it a leading partner for retailers and pharmacy chains seeking high-quality, value-oriented alternatives to branded medications and health supplements.

Organized across three principal business segments—Consumer Healthcare, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients—Perrigo’s operations span research and development, manufacturing, quality assurance and global distribution.

