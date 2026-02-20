Zacks Research Predicts Higher Earnings for Onto Innovation

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2027 EPS estimates for Onto Innovation in a report released on Monday, February 16th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $2.06 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.05. Zacks Research has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Onto Innovation’s current full-year earnings is $6.26 per share.

ONTO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Onto Innovation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $170.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Onto Innovation from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley Financial upped their price target on Onto Innovation from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Onto Innovation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.50.

Onto Innovation Trading Up 2.5%

Onto Innovation stock opened at $225.54 on Wednesday. Onto Innovation has a 12-month low of $85.88 and a 12-month high of $229.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $191.11 and a 200 day moving average of $148.64.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $266.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.78 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 17.46%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Onto Innovation has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.360 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Onto Innovation

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 100.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 188.5% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 2,061.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Onto Innovation this week:

About Onto Innovation

(Get Free Report)

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) is a global supplier of advanced process control and inspection systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers. The company’s solutions span metrology, inspection, defect review and lithography mask repair, helping customers optimize yield, reduce costs and improve device performance. By integrating high-resolution optical and e-beam tools with sophisticated software analytics, Onto Innovation enables wafer, mask and advanced packaging producers to maintain tight process control across leading-edge nodes and specialty applications.

Key products include high-throughput wafer metrology systems, optical and e-beam defect inspection platforms, mask inspection and repair tools, and data-driven software for yield management and process optimization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.