EQB (TSE:EQB) Raised to Buy at TD Securities

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a C$138.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$103.00. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 17.30% from the stock’s current price.

Get EQB alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on EQB. BMO Capital Markets raised EQB from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$108.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Veritas raised shares of EQB to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of EQB from C$110.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on EQB from C$97.00 to C$109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their target price on EQB from C$93.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$115.22.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EQB

EQB Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of EQB opened at C$117.65 on Wednesday. EQB has a 12 month low of C$83.93 and a 12 month high of C$126.51. The firm has a market cap of C$4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$107.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$97.68.

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported C$6.56 earnings per share for the quarter. EQB had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 13.04%. Equities research analysts forecast that EQB will post 12.5988235 EPS for the current year.

About EQB

(Get Free Report)

EQB Inc formerly Equitable Group Inc trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange TSX: EQB and EQB.PR.C and serves over 360000 Canadians through its wholly owned subsidiary Equitable Bank Canadas Challenger Bank. Equitable Bank has grown to become the countrys eighth largest independent Schedule I bank with a clear mandate to drive real change in Canadian banking to enrich peoples lives. At Equitable Bank we are as invested in our employees as we are in our business. Thats why we are consistently recognized as one of Canadas Top Employers a rating that comes from our 1300+ employees.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EQB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.