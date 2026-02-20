National Bank Financial Upgrades H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) to Outperform

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$12.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of C$11.50. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce cut their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$12.00.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 0.1%

HR.UN opened at C$10.50 on Wednesday. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$8.95 and a one year high of C$12.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.68, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.82.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported C($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 20.83%.The business had revenue of C$203.75 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that H&R Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.3814956 EPS for the current year.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

H&R REIT is one of Canada’s largest real estate investment trusts. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a Canadian and U.S. portfolio primarily comprised of high-quality residential (operating as Lantower Residential), industrial and office properties comprising approximately 21.3 million square feet.

