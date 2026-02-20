Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stock Holdings in Cabot Corporation $CBT

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 181,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 12,458 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Cabot were worth $13,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cabot by 598.0% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 227.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 409.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CBT. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Cabot from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Cabot in a research report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Cabot from $75.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Cabot in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Cabot from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cabot has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.75.

Shares of Cabot stock opened at $74.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cabot Corporation has a 52-week low of $58.33 and a 52-week high of $89.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.13 and a 200 day moving average of $71.74.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $849.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.11 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 8.62%.Cabot’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. Cabot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cabot Corporation will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.52%.

Cabot Corporation is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. Founded in 1882 by Godfrey Lowell Cabot, the company has grown into a diversified manufacturer with operations across North America, Europe, Asia and Latin America. Cabot serves a wide range of end markets, including automotive, industrial, energy, and consumer products, supplying essential ingredients that enhance performance, durability and functionality.

The company operates two primary segments: Reinforcement Materials and Performance Materials.

