Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Position in Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. $IDR

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Idaho Strategic Resources by 295.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new position in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources in the second quarter worth about $39,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources by 6,301.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in Idaho Strategic Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating on shares of Idaho Strategic Resources in a research report on Friday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IDR opened at $39.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.98. The company has a quick ratio of 8.34, a current ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.82 and a beta of 0.94. Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.45 and a 52 week high of $54.70.

In other news, CEO John Swallow sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $1,303,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 665,778 shares in the company, valued at $28,921,396.32. The trade was a 4.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc, a resource-based company, engages in exploring for, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho. Its portfolio of mineral properties includes the Golden Chest Mine, a producing gold mine located in the Murray Gold Belt (MGB) of North Idaho; approximately 1,500 acres of patented mineral property and approximately 5,000 acres of nearby and adjacent un-patented mineral property located within the MGB; rare earth element projects located in the Idaho REE-Th Belt near Salmon, Idaho; and early-stage exploration properties in Central Idaho.

