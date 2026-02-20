Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) Stock Price Expected to Rise, National Bank Financial Analyst Says

Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$195.00 to C$215.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ATB Cormark Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Hammond Power Solutions from C$235.00 to C$250.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Hammond Power Solutions from C$154.00 to C$211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$206.00.

Shares of HPS.A opened at C$209.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$174.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$155.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.03. Hammond Power Solutions has a 1 year low of C$69.29 and a 1 year high of C$217.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 0.51.

Hammond Power Solutions Inc is engaged in designing and manufacturing of custom electrical magnetics, cast resin, custom liquid filled distribution and power transformers and standard electrical transformers, serving the electrical and electronic industries. The company has manufacturing plants in Canada, the United States, Mexico and India. The company operates in various geographical markets including Canada, the United States, Mexico, and India in which it derives majority revenue in the United States and Mexico.

