Raymond James Financial Downgrades First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN) to Market Perform

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James Financial from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note issued on Wednesday. They presently have a C$22.50 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$21.75. Raymond James Financial's target price suggests a potential upside of 9.06% from the stock's current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FCR.UN. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$22.42.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

TSE FCR.UN opened at C$20.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.41. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$15.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$19.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.34. The stock has a market cap of C$4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.99.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported C$4.00 EPS for the quarter. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 8.48%.The firm had revenue of C$185.38 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.2480836 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust

First Capital owns and operates, acquires, and develops open-air grocery-anchored shopping centres in neighbourhoods with the strongest demographics in Canada.

