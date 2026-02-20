FTI Consulting, Inc. $FCN Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 46.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,982 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 4.9% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the first quarter worth about $15,802,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in FTI Consulting by 9.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 131,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,612,000 after buying an additional 10,980 shares during the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on FCN. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $178.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FTI Consulting has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.00.

NYSE:FCN opened at $162.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.31 and a 52 week high of $183.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $174.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.08.

FTI Consulting, Inc is a global business advisory firm providing multidisciplinary solutions designed to address complex challenges and strategic opportunities. The company’s primary service offerings encompass corporate finance & restructuring, economic consulting, forensic & litigation consulting, strategic communications, and technology. These capabilities enable clients to manage financial distress, navigate regulatory environments, resolve disputes, build trust with stakeholders, and leverage data-driven insights.

In its corporate finance & restructuring practice, FTI delivers restructuring, interim management, and transaction advisory services to companies facing operational or financial pressures.

