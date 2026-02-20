Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Makes New $737,000 Investment in Pentair plc $PNR

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

Get Pentair alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Pentair by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 105.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the third quarter worth about $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 58.8% during the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael T. Speetzen sold 7,000 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.99, for a total transaction of $699,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,917.10. The trade was a 45.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director T Michael Glenn sold 6,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.33, for a total transaction of $684,196.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 31,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,254,261.36. This trade represents a 17.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Stock Down 1.3%

Pentair stock opened at $100.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.50 and its 200-day moving average is $106.14. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $74.25 and a fifty-two week high of $113.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Pentair had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 21.79%. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Pentair has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.400 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.150-1.180 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Pentair Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Pentair’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PNR. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $117.00 target price on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Barclays set a $102.00 price target on shares of Pentair in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Pentair from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PNR

About Pentair

(Free Report)

Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR) is a global provider of water treatment and fluid management solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of products that move, treat, monitor and control the flow of water and other fluids across residential, commercial, industrial and municipal markets. Pentair’s offerings are focused on improving water quality, conserving resources and enabling efficient fluid handling in applications from household water systems and pools to large-scale industrial and municipal installations.

Product lines include pumps and pumping systems, water filtration and purification equipment, valves and controls, heat exchangers, pool and spa systems, and a range of aftermarket parts and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.