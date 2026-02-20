Jack Bendheim Sells 7,040 Shares of Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Stock

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) CEO Jack Bendheim sold 7,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $361,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 36,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,352. This trade represents a 16.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jack Bendheim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 13th, Jack Bendheim sold 7,040 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total transaction of $365,798.40.

On Wednesday, February 11th, Jack Bendheim sold 14,184 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total value of $732,178.08.

On Tuesday, February 10th, Jack Bendheim sold 58,014 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $3,005,705.34.

On Thursday, February 5th, Jack Bendheim sold 110,842 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.38, for a total value of $5,362,535.96.

On Wednesday, February 4th, Jack Bendheim sold 3,520 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $144,848.00.

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Jack Bendheim sold 9,660 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $400,600.20.

On Friday, January 30th, Jack Bendheim sold 6,693 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $268,322.37.

On Thursday, January 29th, Jack Bendheim sold 6,772 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $271,692.64.

On Friday, January 23rd, Jack Bendheim sold 1,235 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $50,079.25.

On Thursday, January 22nd, Jack Bendheim sold 13,158 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $552,372.84.

NASDAQ:PAHC opened at $51.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Phibro Animal Health Corporation has a one year low of $16.16 and a one year high of $56.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.78.

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $373.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.64 million. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 38.28%. Phibro Animal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.930-3.100 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health Corporation will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.33%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 3.4% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Phibro Animal Health by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

PAHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research downgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $49.00 price target on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Phibro Animal Health from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised multiple quarterly and full‑year EPS estimates (including FY2027 and FY2028), signaling an improved earnings trajectory and supporting higher future earnings expectations. Zacks raises estimates for PAHC

Zacks Research raised multiple quarterly and full‑year EPS estimates (including FY2027 and FY2028), signaling an improved earnings trajectory and supporting higher future earnings expectations. Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley recently lifted its price target (to $49) and cited margin expansion as a tailwind, which can bolster investor confidence in profitability and valuation upside even though the firm kept an Equal Weight rating. Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal Weight on PAHC

Morgan Stanley recently lifted its price target (to $49) and cited margin expansion as a tailwind, which can bolster investor confidence in profitability and valuation upside even though the firm kept an Equal Weight rating. Positive Sentiment: The company declared a quarterly dividend (ex‑dividend March 4; payable March 25), a modest but steady cash return that supports income‑oriented holders and signals board confidence in cash flow. PAHC dividend and company update

The company declared a quarterly dividend (ex‑dividend March 4; payable March 25), a modest but steady cash return that supports income‑oriented holders and signals board confidence in cash flow. Neutral Sentiment: Management will present at the Bank of America 2026 Virtual Animal Health Summit on Feb. 26 — a scheduled investor forum that gives management a chance to reinforce guidance and answer analyst questions (potential catalyst depending on commentary). Phibro to participate in BoA summit

Management will present at the Bank of America 2026 Virtual Animal Health Summit on Feb. 26 — a scheduled investor forum that gives management a chance to reinforce guidance and answer analyst questions (potential catalyst depending on commentary). Negative Sentiment: CEO Jack Bendheim has sold multiple large blocks of PAHC shares in February (including 7,040 shares on Feb. 18), materially reducing his stake — a pattern that can be perceived negatively by investors even if sales are for diversification/liquidity. These insider disposals are an immediate reputational negative that can cap upside unless offset by strong operational news. Phibro Animal Health (PAHC) CEO Sells $361,856.00 in Stock

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ: PAHC) is a diversified global animal health and mineral nutrition company headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey. The company develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of pharmaceutical, mineral nutrition and performance products designed to support the health and productivity of livestock, companion animals and aquaculture species. Phibro’s portfolio includes vaccines, anti-infective therapies, coccidiostats, disinfectants, premix minerals and specialty feed additives aimed at enhancing growth, immunity and overall animal well-being.

The company operates through three principal business segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition and Performance Products.

