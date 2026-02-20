Jack Bendheim Sells 7,040 Shares of Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Stock

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) CEO Jack Bendheim sold 7,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $361,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 36,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,352. This trade represents a 16.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Jack Bendheim also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 13th, Jack Bendheim sold 7,040 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total transaction of $365,798.40.
- On Wednesday, February 11th, Jack Bendheim sold 14,184 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total value of $732,178.08.
- On Tuesday, February 10th, Jack Bendheim sold 58,014 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $3,005,705.34.
- On Thursday, February 5th, Jack Bendheim sold 110,842 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.38, for a total value of $5,362,535.96.
- On Wednesday, February 4th, Jack Bendheim sold 3,520 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $144,848.00.
- On Tuesday, February 3rd, Jack Bendheim sold 9,660 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $400,600.20.
- On Friday, January 30th, Jack Bendheim sold 6,693 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $268,322.37.
- On Thursday, January 29th, Jack Bendheim sold 6,772 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $271,692.64.
- On Friday, January 23rd, Jack Bendheim sold 1,235 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $50,079.25.
- On Thursday, January 22nd, Jack Bendheim sold 13,158 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $552,372.84.
Phibro Animal Health Price Performance
NASDAQ:PAHC opened at $51.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Phibro Animal Health Corporation has a one year low of $16.16 and a one year high of $56.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.78.
Phibro Animal Health Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.33%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 3.4% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Phibro Animal Health by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PAHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research downgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $49.00 price target on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Phibro Animal Health from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Phibro Animal Health
Trending Headlines about Phibro Animal Health
Here are the key news stories impacting Phibro Animal Health this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised multiple quarterly and full‑year EPS estimates (including FY2027 and FY2028), signaling an improved earnings trajectory and supporting higher future earnings expectations. Zacks raises estimates for PAHC
- Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley recently lifted its price target (to $49) and cited margin expansion as a tailwind, which can bolster investor confidence in profitability and valuation upside even though the firm kept an Equal Weight rating. Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal Weight on PAHC
- Positive Sentiment: The company declared a quarterly dividend (ex‑dividend March 4; payable March 25), a modest but steady cash return that supports income‑oriented holders and signals board confidence in cash flow. PAHC dividend and company update
- Neutral Sentiment: Management will present at the Bank of America 2026 Virtual Animal Health Summit on Feb. 26 — a scheduled investor forum that gives management a chance to reinforce guidance and answer analyst questions (potential catalyst depending on commentary). Phibro to participate in BoA summit
- Negative Sentiment: CEO Jack Bendheim has sold multiple large blocks of PAHC shares in February (including 7,040 shares on Feb. 18), materially reducing his stake — a pattern that can be perceived negatively by investors even if sales are for diversification/liquidity. These insider disposals are an immediate reputational negative that can cap upside unless offset by strong operational news. Phibro Animal Health (PAHC) CEO Sells $361,856.00 in Stock
Phibro Animal Health Company Profile
Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ: PAHC) is a diversified global animal health and mineral nutrition company headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey. The company develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of pharmaceutical, mineral nutrition and performance products designed to support the health and productivity of livestock, companion animals and aquaculture species. Phibro’s portfolio includes vaccines, anti-infective therapies, coccidiostats, disinfectants, premix minerals and specialty feed additives aimed at enhancing growth, immunity and overall animal well-being.
The company operates through three principal business segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition and Performance Products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Phibro Animal Health
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- My Epstein Story
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.