Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 156,974 Shares of Waystar Holding Corp. $WAY

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report) by 114.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,974 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.15% of Waystar worth $11,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WAY. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waystar during the 3rd quarter worth $4,002,000. Munro Partners lifted its position in Waystar by 107.5% during the third quarter. Munro Partners now owns 178,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,784,000 after purchasing an additional 92,695 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Waystar by 2,923.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 882,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,461,000 after buying an additional 853,239 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Waystar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,139,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Waystar by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 515,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,565,000 after buying an additional 125,199 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WAY shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Waystar from $51.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Waystar in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital set a $33.00 target price on Waystar in a report on Wednesday. Freedom Capital raised Waystar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Waystar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.19.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Eric L. (Ric) Sinclair III sold 40,225 shares of Waystar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $1,209,968.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 474,826 shares in the company, valued at $14,282,766.08. This trade represents a 7.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Melissa F. (Missy) Miller sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $125,800.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 193,261 shares in the company, valued at $7,150,657. The trade was a 1.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,916,380. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waystar News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Waystar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results & company outlook: Waystar reported revenue above expectations and highlighted a swing to profitability with a double‑digit growth outlook, which lifted investor sentiment. Earnings Call Highlights

Q4 results & company outlook: Waystar reported revenue above expectations and highlighted a swing to profitability with a double‑digit growth outlook, which lifted investor sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade: Freedom Capital upgraded WAY from “hold” to “strong‑buy,” supporting near‑term demand for the shares. Zacks – Freedom Capital Upgrade

Analyst upgrade: Freedom Capital upgraded WAY from “hold” to “strong‑buy,” supporting near‑term demand for the shares. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed earnings details: Waystar beat revenue expectations but missed EPS (reported $0.36 vs. $0.39 est.), and issued FY‑2026 EPS guidance (1.590–1.680), creating both upside potential and near‑term uncertainty. Q4 Earnings Assessment

Mixed earnings details: Waystar beat revenue expectations but missed EPS (reported $0.36 vs. $0.39 est.), and issued FY‑2026 EPS guidance (1.590–1.680), creating both upside potential and near‑term uncertainty. Neutral Sentiment: Top‑sellside firms trimmed targets but kept constructive ratings: Truist cut its PT to $38 (still a Buy) and Citigroup trimmed its PT to $35 while maintaining Buy—signals of moderated upside rather than a loss of conviction. Benzinga – PT Cuts

Top‑sellside firms trimmed targets but kept constructive ratings: Truist cut its PT to $38 (still a Buy) and Citigroup trimmed its PT to $35 while maintaining Buy—signals of moderated upside rather than a loss of conviction. Neutral Sentiment: Mizuho and others reduced targets but kept positive stances (e.g., Outperform), reflecting reassessed competitive risks rather than full downgrades. Mizuho PT Cut

Mizuho and others reduced targets but kept positive stances (e.g., Outperform), reflecting reassessed competitive risks rather than full downgrades. Negative Sentiment: Analysts cutting forecasts and price targets after Q4: Several firms reduced their forecasts/PTs (Needham to $33, others noted in coverage), pressuring expected upside. Needham Lowers PT

Analysts cutting forecasts and price targets after Q4: Several firms reduced their forecasts/PTs (Needham to $33, others noted in coverage), pressuring expected upside. Negative Sentiment: Risk flags and structural concerns: An analyst note highlighted legal, operational and competitive risks — including AI‑related threats — which raise longer‑term execution uncertainty. AI Risk Note

Risk flags and structural concerns: An analyst note highlighted legal, operational and competitive risks — including AI‑related threats — which raise longer‑term execution uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: Volatility: Coverage noted a 1‑year low post‑earnings in some reports; mixed results and multiple PT cuts are keeping the shares volatile. Price Reaction Coverage

Waystar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WAY opened at $25.79 on Friday. Waystar Holding Corp. has a one year low of $21.13 and a one year high of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.28, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.08.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). Waystar had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 10.20%.The company had revenue of $303.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Waystar has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.590-1.680 EPS. Research analysts predict that Waystar Holding Corp. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Waystar

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) is a leading provider of cloud-based revenue cycle management and payment solutions for healthcare organizations. The company’s unified platform streamlines the entire financial continuum of patient care, from eligibility verification and claim submission to payment reconciliation and patient billing. By automating key processes and improving claim accuracy, Waystar helps providers reduce administrative overhead, accelerate cash flow and enhance overall revenue performance.

At the core of Waystar’s offering is a SaaS-based architecture that integrates seamlessly with existing electronic health record (EHR) systems and payer networks.

Featured Stories

