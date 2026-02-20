Michael Ellenbogen Sells 80,745 Shares of Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV) Stock

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) Director Michael Ellenbogen sold 80,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $441,675.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,083,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,399,266.67. This trade represents a 3.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Get Evolv Technologies alerts:

Michael Ellenbogen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 16th, Michael Ellenbogen sold 80,745 shares of Evolv Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $500,619.00.

Evolv Technologies Stock Down 0.5%

NASDAQ EVLV opened at $5.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $948.19 million, a PE ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.13. Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.64 and a fifty-two week high of $8.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evolv Technologies

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new stake in Evolv Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Evolv Technologies by 471.0% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,614 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Evolv Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evolv Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Evolv Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Evolv Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Evolv Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EVLV

About Evolv Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Evolv Technologies, Inc is a publicly traded American security technology company that develops and markets AI-driven weapons detection and screening solutions. The company’s proprietary platform combines advanced sensors, computer vision software and machine learning algorithms to identify potential threats—such as firearms and knives—while minimizing false positives and preserving high throughput. Evolv’s systems are designed to replace or supplement traditional metal detectors and manual bag checks in high-traffic venues.

The company’s flagship product, Evolv Express, integrates seamlessly into existing security checkpoints, allowing guests to pass through without stopping or emptying their pockets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evolv Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolv Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.