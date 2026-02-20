Rhumbline Advisers Sells 16,240 Shares of COPT Defense Properties $CDP

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,240 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.34% of COPT Defense Properties worth $11,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDP. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties in the third quarter worth $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 1,176.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in COPT Defense Properties by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 810.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter.

CDP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.63.

Shares of COPT Defense Properties stock opened at $31.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.34. COPT Defense Properties has a one year low of $23.92 and a one year high of $32.78.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $197.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.79 million. COPT Defense Properties had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 19.94%.COPT Defense Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. COPT Defense Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.710-2.790 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.670-0.690 EPS. Equities analysts expect that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. This is a boost from COPT Defense Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.37%.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE: CDP) is a real estate investment trust organized to own, lease and manage healthcare and life science facilities serving the United States federal government, with a particular focus on Department of Defense and Veterans Affairs tenants. The company was formed in 2016 through a spin-off from Corporate Office Properties Trust, enabling it to concentrate exclusively on medical office buildings and specialized research facilities situated on or near military and federal research campuses.

The company’s portfolio comprises purpose-built, Class A medical office and outpatient specialty clinics, as well as life science laboratories.

