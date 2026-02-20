Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Position in Mueller Water Products $MWA

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 438,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,153 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.28% of Mueller Water Products worth $11,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MWA. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 131.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 355.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MWA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $33.00 price target on Mueller Water Products in a report on Friday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Mueller Water Products Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of MWA opened at $29.75 on Friday. Mueller Water Products has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $30.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.17.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 13.83%.The company had revenue of $318.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Mueller Water Products’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Insider Transactions at Mueller Water Products

In other news, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 15,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total transaction of $371,614.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 85,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,276.54. This trade represents a 14.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian C. Healy acquired 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.41 per share, for a total transaction of $27,461.25. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 17,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,549.25. This represents a 6.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc is a leading provider of water infrastructure and flow control products and services designed to help water utilities and municipalities manage, control and measure their water distribution systems. The company’s portfolio includes a comprehensive range of products such as fire hydrants, valves, pipe repair systems, fittings and couplings, along with advanced metering and monitoring solutions. By combining traditional mechanical components with digital technologies, Mueller Water Products addresses the critical need for reliable and sustainable water distribution across North America.

The company’s operations are organized around two primary business segments.

