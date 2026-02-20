Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in AECOM $ACM

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,172 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,292 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in AECOM were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACM. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in AECOM by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,124 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 10.8% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of AECOM by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in AECOM by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transce3nd LLC lifted its position in AECOM by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ACM shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on AECOM from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of AECOM from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of AECOM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of AECOM from $148.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.09.

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $96.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.30. AECOM has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $135.52.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The construction company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 2.94%.AECOM’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. AECOM has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.180-4.890 EPS. Analysts expect that AECOM will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

AECOM is a multinational infrastructure consulting firm that provides a broad range of professional technical and management services. Its core offerings include architecture and engineering design, program and construction management, environmental remediation and consulting, and operations and maintenance support. The company works across the full project lifecycle from planning and design through construction and long‑term asset management.

AECOM serves public- and private-sector clients in major built-environment markets, including transportation (roads, bridges, rail, airports), water and wastewater systems, buildings and places, energy and power, and environmental services.

