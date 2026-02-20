Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $835,000 Stock Position in Kilroy Realty Corporation $KRC

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 56.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,364 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KRC. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 200.0% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 135.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 276.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 213.7% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on KRC. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Barclays set a $39.00 target price on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.43.

Shares of KRC opened at $32.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.61. Kilroy Realty Corporation has a 52-week low of $27.07 and a 52-week high of $45.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.10.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $272.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.21 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 24.82%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Kilroy Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.250-3.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Corporation will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and management of high‐quality office and mixed‐use properties along the U.S. West Coast. The company’s portfolio encompasses major urban markets including Los Angeles, San Diego, the San Francisco Bay Area and Seattle. Kilroy Realty targets properties in transit‐oriented submarkets, blending workplace space with retail, residential and hospitality amenities to create vibrant, walkable neighborhoods.

Founded in the mid‐20th century by members of the Kilroy family, the company evolved from a regional landlord into one of the leading West Coast office landlords.

